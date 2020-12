Sherman is in the final year of a three-year contract he negotiated by himself with the 49ers after being released by Seattle in 2018.

Richard Sherman says it will likely take a “miracle” for him to return to the San Francisco 49ers next season because of the team’s tight salary cap situation.

