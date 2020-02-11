Big days from Wilson, Metcalf lead Seahawks past 49ers 37-27

Russell Wilson threw four more touchdown passes and DK Metcalf caught two of them as the Seattle Seahawks topped the San Francisco 49ers 37-27 on Sunday.

Wilson and Metcalf tormented San Francisco and its banged up secondary as the league's top-scoring offense continued to pile up points.

The Seahawks have scored at least 30 points in six of seven games.

Wilson has 26 TD passes on the season. Metcalf had 12 catches for 161 yards.