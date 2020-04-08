49ers agree to 1-year deal with TE Jordan Reed

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a one-year contract with free agent tight end Jordan Reed.
Reed provides another receiving option to pair with All-Pro George Kittle. Reed had 329 catches for 3,371 yards and 24 TDs in 65 career games for Washington but has ended up on the injured reserve list in four of his seven seasons.
Reed missed all of 2019 after suffering a concussion in the preseason but 49ers general manager John Lynch says the team believes the risk of injury is outweighed by the reward if Reed stays healthy.