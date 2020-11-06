49ers CB Richard Sherman calls for more diversity in NFL

San Francisco 49ers star cornerback Richard Sherman is calling on the NFL to go beyond Commissioner Roger Goodell's statement condemning racism.
Sherman says the league needs to do a better job of hiring minorities in coaching and front office positions and also be vigilant about calling out racism whenever it arises.
Sherman says he believes the outrage among players in the league and people in the country following the death in police custody of George Floyd is much bigger than it was in 2016 when Colin Kaepernick highlighted the issues of racism and police brutality.