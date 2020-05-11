49ers close facility after Bourne's positive COVID-19 test

Rocklin native WR Brandon Aiyuk is one of three other players added to the COVID-19 reserve list because they were in close contact with Bourne.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility after receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus but are still scheduled to play Green Bay on Thursday night as of now.

The team says Bourne immediately went into self-quarantine after getting the diagnosis. He was later placed on the COVID-19 list.

The 49ers also placed rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk, receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Trent Williams on the COVID-19 reserve list because they were in close contact with Bourne. All three players will miss Thursday's game.

Samuel was already sidelined with a hamstring injury.