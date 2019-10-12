SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers lost several key players to injuries in their dramatic win over the New Orleans Saints.

Center Weston Richburg is done for the season with a knee injury. Cornerback Richard Sherman will miss the next couple of games with an injured hamstring.

Pass-rushing specialist Dee Ford likely won't return until the playoffs after re-injuring his hamstring. The 48-46 win did give the Niners a little cushion.

They are one game ahead of Seattle in the NFC West, as well as the Saints and Green Bay Packers in the race for a first-round bye and home-field advantage.