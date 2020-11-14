49ers get Bourne back, will play again without Samuel

The 49ers will have to wait at least one more game to get WR Deebo Samuel back on the field, but will have Kendrick Bourne available on Sunday against the Saints.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers will have to wait at least one more game to get receiver Deebo Samuel back on the field but will have Kendrick Bourne available when they visit New Orleans.

Coach Kyle Shanahan says Samuel has been ruled out for a third straight game with an injured hamstring.

Bourne was activated from his second stint on the COVID-19 list and took part in a walkthrough after missing last week’s game.