Garoppolo's ankle feeling better headed into game vs. Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Jimmy Garoppolo’s sprained right ankle has felt much better in practice this week, making the San Francisco 49ers confident their quarterback can bounce back from a rough performance last week that got him pulled at halftime.
Garoppolo initially hurt the ankle in a Week 2 win against the New York Jets and returned last week against Miami after being limited at practice. He never looked comfortable and threw two interceptions before getting pulled at halftime.
Garoppolo has been a full participant in practice for the Niners leading into this week's game against the Los Angeles Rams.