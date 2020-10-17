Garoppolo's ankle feeling better headed into game vs. Rams

Jimmy Garoppolo’s sprained ankle has felt much better in practice this week, making the 49ers confident their quarterback can bounce back from a poor game last week.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Jimmy Garoppolo’s sprained right ankle has felt much better in practice this week, making the San Francisco 49ers confident their quarterback can bounce back from a rough performance last week that got him pulled at halftime.

Garoppolo initially hurt the ankle in a Week 2 win against the New York Jets and returned last week against Miami after being limited at practice. He never looked comfortable and threw two interceptions before getting pulled at halftime.