49ers look to bounce back vs. Jets after tough opening loss

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers are heading across the country banged up and bitter after blowing a fourth-quarter lead in their season opener.
The defending NFC champions are 0-1 and will try to avoid a two-game skid to start the year when they face the hapless New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
San Francisco will also try to avoid becoming the first Super Bowl runner-up to start 0-2 since Seattle in 2015.
The Jets are also 0-1 after an ugly loss at Buffalo. They'll take on the 49ers without running back Le'Veon Bell who's on IR with a hamstring injury.