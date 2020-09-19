49ers look to bounce back vs. Jets after tough opening loss

The San Francisco 49ers are heading across the country banged up and bitter after blowing a fourth-quarter lead in their season opener.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers are heading across the country banged up and bitter after blowing a fourth-quarter lead in their season opener.

The defending NFC champions are 0-1 and will try to avoid a two-game skid to start the year when they face the hapless New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

San Francisco will also try to avoid becoming the first Super Bowl runner-up to start 0-2 since Seattle in 2015.