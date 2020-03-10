x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

San Francisco 49Ers

49ers QB Garoppolo sidelined by ankle for 2nd straight game

The Niners will get All-Pro tight end George Kittle and No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel back this week.
Credit: AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, right, greets quarterback Nick Mullens during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss his second straight start with a sprained ankle for the San Francisco 49ers, clearing the way for Nick Mullens to make another start. 

Garoppolo got hurt two weeks ago in a win against the New York Jets and hasn’t practiced since then. 

The Niners had held out hope he could get on the practice field Friday but they decided to hold him out and listed him as out for the game. 

The Niners will get All-Pro tight end George Kittle and No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel back this week.