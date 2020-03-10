49ers QB Garoppolo sidelined by ankle for 2nd straight game

The Niners will get All-Pro tight end George Kittle and No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel back this week.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss his second straight start with a sprained ankle for the San Francisco 49ers, clearing the way for Nick Mullens to make another start.

Garoppolo got hurt two weeks ago in a win against the New York Jets and hasn’t practiced since then.

The Niners had held out hope he could get on the practice field Friday but they decided to hold him out and listed him as out for the game.