The pomp of draft weekend when he was picked third by San Francisco is firmly in Trey Lance’s past and the rookie joins his new 49ers team for minicamp.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The pomp of draft weekend when he was picked third by San Francisco is firmly in Trey Lance’s past.

Now it’s all about learning a new offense and making the transition to the NFL after playing only one game last season and making only 17 career starts at FCS-level North Dakota State.