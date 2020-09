Coach Kyle Shanahan says Kittle won’t make the trip to face the New York Jets after injuring the knee during a season-opening loss to Arizona.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers will be without All-Pro tight end George Kittle this week because of a sprained left knee.

Coach Kyle Shanahan says Kittle won’t make the trip to face the New York Jets after injuring the knee during a season-opening loss to Arizona.

The Niners head into the game against the Jets without two of their most important players.