49ers turnover: From Super Bowl to losing season in 2020

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers have gone from the Super Bowl to a losing record just more than 10 months later.

The defending NFC champions dropped to 5-9 with two games to play with a 41-33 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas converted four San Francisco turnovers into points. The game was tied in the fourth quarter before Nick Mullens threw two interceptions.

San Francisco has had multiple turnovers in eight consecutive games for the first time since 2008.