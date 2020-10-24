49ers will be without starting safeties vs. Patriots

The San Francisco 49ers will be without starting safeties Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward for this week's game against the New England Patriots.

Tartt injured his groin against the Rams and Ward strained his quadriceps in practice during the week. Both have been ruled out by coach Kyle Shanahan.

The Niners will also be without running back Raheem Mostert and linebacker Kwon Alexander with ankle injuries.