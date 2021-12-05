Seahawks hold on late for wild 30-23 win over 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 299 yards and two TDs, but also had a pair of interceptions

SEATTLE — Russell Wilson played his best game since returning from finger surgery by throwing for 231 yards and two touchdowns and the Seattle Seahawks made a late goal line stand to beat the San Francisco 49ers 30-23.

Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak but it wasn't easy as a number of mistakes gave the 49ers a chance for a tying touchdown in the final moments.

Wilson threw a 7-yard touchdown to Dee Eskridge in the second quarter and his 12-yard touchdownpass to Tyler Lockett late in the third quarter were the winning points.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 299 yards and two TDs, but also had a pair of interceptions. He was incomplete on two throws in the closing seconds seeking a tying TD.

