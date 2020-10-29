Seahawks host 49ers in another key NFC West showdown

The 49ers have won two straight in impressive fashion over the Rams and last week's 33-6 win at New England.

SEATTLE (AP) - While running out to the best start in franchise history and becoming the last unbeaten team in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks knew the reality of where they stood wouldn’t come until they started division play.

It took one week for that reality to hit Seattle with a reminder after its overtime loss to Arizona. And another challenge awaits this week with San Francisco visiting the Seahawks.

The 49ers have won two straight in impressive fashion over the Rams and last week's 33-6 win at New England.