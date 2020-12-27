Third-string QB Beathard throws 3 TDs, 49ers stun Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers dealt a brutal blow to the Arizona Cardinals’ playoff hopes by defeating them 20-12 on Saturday.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard threw three touchdown passes, Jeff Wilson ran for 183 yards, and the San Francisco 49ers dealt a brutal blow to the Arizona Cardinals’ playoff hopes by defeating them 20-12 on Saturday.

Beathard was making his first start since 2018. He was 1-9 as a starting quarterback before he was pressed into action against the Cardinals because of injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens.