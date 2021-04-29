Trey Lance drafted by the San Francisco 49ers | 2021 NFL Draft

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have picked their franchise quarterback of the future, taking North Dakota State’s Trey Lance with the third pick in the NFL draft.
After trading the 12th pick, two future first-round picks and a 2022 third-rounder to Miami for the No. 3 selection last month, coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch decided on Lance as the eventual successor to the oft-injured Jimmy Garoppolo.
Lance started only 17 games at FCS-level North Dakota State but possesses all the physical tools necessary to succeed in the modern NFL.
