Undermanned 49ers overwhelmed by Packers in 34-17 loss

The 49ers were without almost all of their key players for their rematch of the NFC Championship game with the Packers on Thursday night.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - When quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and All-Pro tight end George Kittle went down with significant injuries early in the week, the already-depleted San Francisco 49ers knew they were in for a tough task on a short week.

The problems only got bigger when a positive coronavirus test for receiver Kendrick Bourne sidelined three more key players.

The end result, a 34-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers, was hardly surprising even if it was still disappointing.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns, connecting on deep shots to Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and a short toss to Marcedes Lewis in the first half to get the Packers out to a 21-3 lead.

It was quite a reversal from the team meetings last season when San Francisco outscored Green Bay by a combined 50-0 in the first halves on the way to lopsided wins in the regular season and NFC title game.