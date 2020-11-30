Unsettled 49ers rally to hand Rams first SoFi loss, 23-20

The 49ers swept their season series with the Rams for the second straight year.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Robbie Gould made a 42-yard field goal as time expired, and the San Francisco 49ers snapped their three-game losing streak with a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers swept their season series with the Rams for the second straight year.

Nick Mullens passed for 253 yards and led two late scoring drives for the defending NFC champion Niners.