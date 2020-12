With Sunday's loss to Washington, the 49ers have lost five of their last six games.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Rookies Chase Young and Kamren Curl scored defensive touchdowns and Washington grabbed sole possession of first place in the NFC East after a gritty 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Washington (6-7) has won four straight games and is one game ahead of the New York Giants, who lost to the Arizona Cardinals 26-7 earlier Sunday.

It’s Washington’s first four-game winning streak since 2016.