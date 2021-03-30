x
With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

Kyle Shanahan didn’t want to go into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo walks off the field after warmups before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 37-27. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn’t trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. 

The chance he didn’t want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl.

The Niners traded the No. 12 overall pick, plus additional first-rounders in 2022 and ’23 and a third-round pick in 2023 to Miami for the No. 3 selection in a quarterback-rich draft.