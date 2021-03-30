With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

Kyle Shanahan didn’t want to go into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn’t trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future.

The chance he didn’t want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl.