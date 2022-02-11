Bengals' Joe Burrow representing more than just Cincinnati in Super Bowl 56

Joe Burrow wasn't born in Ohio. But he still represents the Buckeye State.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — In the 55-year history of the Super Bowl, six have been won by four different Ohioans. Ben Roethlisberger (Lima) and Roger Staubach (Cincinnati) each won two Super Bowl titles with their respective teams, while Russell Wilson (Cincinnati) and Len Dawson (Alliance) have also hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

But while he wasn't born in Ohio, it would be tough to find a signal-caller who has done more to represent the Buckeye State on football's biggest stage than Joe Burrow already has.

Born in Ames, Iowa, Burrow grew up in The Plains, Ohio, just outside of Athens, where his father, Jimmy Burrow, served as the Ohio University football team's defensive coordinator from 2005-2018. After starring at Athens High School, the four-star recruit took his talents to Columbus to play at Ohio State -- although a crowded quarterback room ultimately resulted in Burrow transferring to LSU in 2018.

In Baton Rouge, Burrow went from a local legend to a national brand, winning the Heisman Trophy while leading the Tigers to an undefeated season and College Football Playoff championship in 2019. His record-breaking senior season also put him on a path to return to Ohio, as he was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

A gruesome knee injury cut a promising rookie season short, but Burrow bounced back in 2021 in a big way. Earning NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors, he led the Bengals to their first AFC North championship since 2015 and ultimately, their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.

Through it all, Burrow has been proud to call Ohio home and has even made it clear he doesn't harbor any ill will toward Ohio State, where he never truly received a shot at being the Buckeyes' starting quarterback.

“I mean, I’m definitely still a Buckeye,” Burrow said last week.