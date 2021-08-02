They're going to Disney World! Brady and Gronk set to visit the 'most magical place on Earth'

The Super Bowl buds will take their own trips to the Florida theme park.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Honoring traditions during a pandemic can be difficult, but not impossible as Buccaneers' Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are heading to Disney World.

After an extraordinary and history-making Super Bowl LV victory the duo announced they’re “going to Disney World," the Florida theme park said in a release.

Gronk is set to make his way to the Walt Disney World resort on Monday where Disney says the magic will continue for the now four-time Super Bowl champ. He's in store for quite the afternoon where "he will experience some of Disney’s most popular attractions."

Brady on the other hand will make his way to the "most magical place on Earth" in the coming months, according to Disney.

"It will be Brady’s fourth visit to The Most Magical Place on Earth following a Super Bowl victory, the most of any player in history," the theme park added.

The two buds will join some of the biggest names in the NFL to take part in the theme parks' long-running commercial dating back to 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms was the first to utter the famous phrase.

Typically the Super Bowl champs receive a parade down Main Street U.S.A. at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. Though, this year Disney decided to forego the annual tradition.

Sunday night Cinderella's Castle was decked out in Bucs colors following their Super Bowl LV victory. It also added a dash of blue to honor health care heroes.