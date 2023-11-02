Did Rob Gronkowski make the FanDuel Sportsbook $10 million Kick of Destiny?

All eyes were on Rob Gronkowski during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVII.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — While millions of people have tuned in for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, many viewers also found themselves with a vested interest in the third quarter of the contest.

That's because that's when former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski lined up for FanDuel's "Kick of Destiny" promotion, in which he attempted a 25-yard field goal with $10 million in prizes for FanDuel customers on the line during the first-ever live Super Bowl commercial.

Gronkowski, however, failed to make good on the promotion, missing the kick. Still, the sportsbook said that it will give every customer who placed at least a $5 wager on the Super Bowa part of a $10 million prize pool of bonus bets.

Juuuuust a bit outside 💨😅



Gronk’s kick was no good, but we’re still giving everyone who qualified a piece of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets!#KickOfDestiny pic.twitter.com/2wvqrRPDFA — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) February 13, 2023

Prior to the third-quarter kick, FanDuel described the promotion with the following: "We’ve teamed up with Rob Gronkowski to raise the stakes on the biggest day in sports. Just place any $5+ bet on the Super Bowl, then tune in to our commercial during the third quarter to see Gronk attempt a 25-yard field goal. If he kicks it, you’ll get a piece of $10,000,000 in bonus bets."

A four-time Super Bowl champion, including three with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers, "Gronk" is no stranger to starring in "The Big Game." And even in retirement, the University of Arizona product has been a staple of Super Bowl weekend, hosting the annual "Gronk Beach" party, which was held in Scottsdale on Friday.

