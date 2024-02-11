Super Bowl trivia to wow your friends

Whether you're a football fanatic or you know next to nothing about the sport, it can't hurt to brush up on some Super Bowl trivia before the big game.

Here are some fun facts you should know before you go to a Super Bowl party!

Which team has the most Super Bowl wins?

The Steelers and Patriots are tied with six championships apiece.

What teams have never played in a Super Bowl?

Four teams have never made it to a Super Bowl: The Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Who has the most Super Bowl losses?

The New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos have lost the most Super Bowls with five a piece. The Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills each have suffered four defeats in the Super Bowl. Both teams are 0-4 in Super Bowl games.

Which player has won the most Super Bowls?

The player with the most Super Bowl wins is Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady has seven Super Bowl wins in his career.

Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls?

Miami has hosted the Super Bowl 11 times, with Hard Rock Stadium hosting six. The runner-up is New Orleans with 10.

Who will host Super Bowl LVIII?

Slated for February 11, 2024, the Super Bowl will take place at the recently opened Allegiant Stadium and marks the first time Las Vegas and the state of Nevada will welcome the Super Bowl.

How many Super Bowl games has Arizona hosted?

Super Bowl LVII will be the fourth Super Bowl played in the Grand Canyon State. The first big game was in 1996 at Sun Devil Stadium. The second was played in Glendale in 2008, and the third was also in Glendale in 2015.

When was the very first Super Bowl?

The very first Super Bowl was on January 15, 1967. The Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-10, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Why does the NFL use Roman numerals?

Lamar Hunt, the former owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, came up with the Roman numerals system because NFL officials wanted to avoid confusion — given that the actual championship game is played the year after the corresponding football season.

What do Super Bowl winners receive?

The winning team of the Super Bowl is presented with the NFL championship trophy, more commonly referred to as the Vince Lombardi trophy. Lombardi led the Green Bay Packers to victory in the first two Super Bowls. Upon his death in 1970, the NFL named their trophy after the legendary head coach.

Other fun facts:

The Lombardi Trophy weighs seven pounds and costs $50,000.

Each franchise pays for 150 Super Bowl rings with help from the league ($5M)

It is the 2nd most-watched sporting event in the world. More than 100 million people worldwide watch the Super Bowl every year. In fact, Super Bowl XLIV in 2010 unseated M*A*S*H's series finale as the most-watched show in television history with over 106.5 million watchers.

The NFL has a policy against holding Super Bowl games in stadiums that have a climate of less than 50 degrees Fahrenheit, unless it is an enclosed stadium

Super Bowl XLIX (49) - Seattle Seahawks vs. the New England Patriots was the most-watched sporting event in U.S. history. 114,442,000 people tuned in!

