Take a look at what the winner's Super Bowl ring might look like

By the end of Sunday night, one team will be walking away with brand new Super Bowl rings.

PHOENIX — In addition to the glory, the bragging rights and the chance to hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the players on the winning Super Bowl team get a very special keepsake.

The Super Bowl ring has been a tradition since the very first when the Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in 1967. The rings have always been ornate and expensive from being decorated with diamonds and gold.

The NFL contributes a portion of the cost towards each ring and the remainder is paid for by the winning team.

Both Kansas City and Philadelphia have won the Super Bowl in the last few years, KC three years ago at Super Bowl LIV and Philly in Super Bowl LII.

Rings from the last time the @Chiefs and @Eagles won a title 🔥💍 pic.twitter.com/ieDv9hrNEM — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023

Kansas has another victory from Super Bowl III in 1970 that includes a ring that isn't as flashy as their latest.

The winning team will also sometimes make "lesser" rings for office staff and other positions within the organization.

While the winning teams' ring won't look identical to their previous, there is a good chance that the color scheme and prominence of the their logo will be similar.

As of right now, Bill Belicheck has the most rings with eight and Tom Brady has the second most with seven.

You can check more rings from past Super Bowls here.

12News SBHQ

12News is your home for all things Super Bowl LVII!

The Valley is expected to draw thousands of people to the Big Game – along with the many events and local attractions State 48 has to offer.

In Phoenix, several events are planned including the Super Bowl Experience where families can enjoy free entertainment and the Super Bowl Music Fest.

Scottsdale will be home to the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate and the Tailgate Time Machine block party.

In Tempe, the FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 10 will feature a carnival atmosphere with games, music and more.

Meanwhile, Glendale will host the Super Bowl itself, and city officials told 12News Glendale has had the explosive growth it needs to match it

Visitors can expect roadway and parking improvements, top-of-the-line security, and a newly expanded entertainment district ahead – a project that's been years in the making.

No ticket for game day? No problem. Here’s where you can watch the Super Bowl.

The Grand Canyon State is home to some beautiful scenery and spectacular weather, both of which make for great golfing and hiking. The 12News digital team has guides to help make your Valley experience GREAT.

Looking for a more low-key Super Bowl weekend? Here’s an introvert’s guide to avoiding crowds on Super Bowl weekend.

And here are five interesting places in the metro Phoenix area that every out-of-towner should try to visit before departing after the Super Bowl.

