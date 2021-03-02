Mini Maya Rudolphs sing during quest for boots in Super Bowl ad

Four unlikely cowboys, all quarter-sized Maya Rudolphs, showcase the payment service Klarna in a Super Bowl 4th quarter commercial.

WASHINGTON — In its first-ever Super Bowl ad, Klarna is promoting its easy way to pay with four miniature Emmy award-winning Maya Rudolphs riding on horseback to buy some shiny new pink cowboy boots. Yup, you read that right, four miniature Maya Rudolphs.

The goal of the advertisement, airing during the fourth quarter of the big game, is to highlight the company's "Pay in 4" deal, which allows customers to shop anywhere online and pay for it in four, interest-free payments.

Let's set the scene for the commercial: Four unlikely cowboys are pioneering global shopping and payment service. A quarter-sized actress, comedian Maya Rudolph rides alongside three other quarter-sized Maya Rudolph into a modern-meets-classic Western town. The goal is to purchase the perfect pair of cowboy boots.

"These boots are made for walking," all four Rudolphs sing with a flair of humor. "And that's just what they'll do. One of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you."

After all four Rudolphs pitch in and pay for a quarter of the price of the boots, they magically become theirs. Then, the Rudolphs turn and ride off into the sunset.

"As our phenomenal growth in the U.S. has shown, consumers are looking for a better way to shop and pay, so we’re excited to showcase how Klarna delivers that in ‘The Four Quarter-Sized Cowboys’," Klarna Chief Marketing Officer David Sandström said in a statement about the company's first Super Bowl Sunday commercial.

Klarna said it wants to showcase how it's flipping the traditional world of shopping and payments on its head and delivering a smoother end-to-end shopping experience for modern consumers.

Sandström added that the Super Bowl debut is the company's way to "challenge the status quo" and the 2021 commercial debut is no exception.