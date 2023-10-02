Machine Gun Kelly 'electrocuted' during Birds Nest performance

The singer took to twitter to say he had been never shocked during the performance but at least his hair was cool.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Machine Gun Kelly said he was electrocuted during his performance at a Valley Super Bowl party Friday night in Scottsdale. He tweeted about the incident on Saturday.

The musician was performing at the Coors Light Birds Nest festival in Scottsdale when the electrifying incident reportedly happened.

The singer said in a tweet, "getting electrocuted during a performance was a first for me…but the hair’s cool."

getting electrocuted during a performance was a first for me…but the hair’s cool 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kszywQxrXK — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) February 12, 2023

Kelly continued with his performance without further complications.

