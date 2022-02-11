Procrastinate on the game day snacks? Here are some quick and easy options

If you plan on hosting a Super Bowl party but waited to the very last minute to prepare the food, we've got the ultimate playbook to help you.

ST. LOUIS — This weekend, millions of people will be glued to the TV screen as one of the biggest sporting events in the world takes place. Yes, we're talking about the Super Bowl.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will face off in Los Angeles on Sunday.

But, the Xs and Os are only part of the attraction -- entertainment is what people look forward to most. The commercials, food, and halftime show are always top of mind.

According to the National Retail Federation, 90 million people are planning to throw or attend a party this year, up from 62.8 million last year.

Chances are if you're reading this, you fall into the hosting category, so let's study the playbook for some quick, and easy recipes for game day.

Snack Mix

It's simply a mixture of caramel corn, mixed nuts, dried cranberries, M&M’s, pretzels, and cheese crackers. All you have to do is buy your desired ingredients, dump them in a bowl, and shake it up.

Fruit Kabobs

Take fresh fruit, like strawberries and grapes, and thread them on a stick. You can even add a combination of cubed cheeses for more flavor. For the dip, mix vanilla yogurt, sour cream, honey, and cinnamon.

Puppy Chow

This classic only calls for five ingredients: Corn Chex, cubed butter, chocolate chips, creamy peanut butter, and confectioners' sugar. For your end result, you simply microwave the butter, chips, and peanut butter together in a bowl until it's melted. Then, pour the mixture over the cereal. You'll then cover with the sugar, shake it up, and let it sit.

Deviled Eggs

You can't go wrong with a bite-size snack that is packed with flavor. In only a couple of steps, you can have a dish guests can't resist. The key is to save the yolk from the egg whites so you can mash it. You'll add mayo and other ingredients before stuffing the yolk mixture into the boiled egg halves.

Nachos

Mostly all sporting events offer nacho chips and cheese dip, and this one is no different. The two main ingredients are chips and melted cheese, of course, but you can add any toppings you think your guests would enjoy. Consider adding a type of meat like beef or chicken, refried beans, salsa, shredded cheese, and guacamole or sour cream.

Meatballs

Homemade meatballs are an option, but if you're pressed for time, take a trip to the frozen food section at your local grocery store. They can be baked in an oven, heated in a toaster oven, cooked in a crockpot, or made on the stovetop. Either way, you want to make sure it's fully cooked, then add whatever sauce you want to smother them in -- barbecue is a safe, simple option.

Mini Chicken and Waffle Sliders

This yummy brunch favorite also calls for store-bought items, so it’s actually easier to make than you think. You'll need to grab frozen mini waffles and chicken fingers. Heat them up separately, then build your slider. Top it off with a sweet syrup.

Pizza and Wings

Alright, if procrastination has really taken over, ordering a pizza is never frowned upon. I'm sure guests wouldn't mind a good 'wings and fry' combination either. It's suggested to place your orders sooner rather than later to limit restaurants from getting overloaded with orders.