Meet Rams head coach Sean McVay's fiancée Veronika Khomyn, a model from Ukraine

The two got engaged while vacationing in Portofino, according to her Instagram post.

ATLANTA — Los Angeles Rams head football coach Sean McVay is making his second appearance in the Super Bowl on Sunday. He has a chance to make history as the youngest NFL coach to win the big game.

The Atlanta native, who attended Marist School, is just 36 years old.

McVay began coaching in 2008 when he was an assistant wide receivers coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2010, he was hired by Washington, now known as the Commanders, as an assistant, where he stayed until landing his current job in Los Angeles.

That's when the young, rising coach met his now-fiancée, Veronika Khomyn, a 31-year-old model from Ukraine. Khomyn was reportedly a student at George Mason University in nearby Fairfax, Va.

The relationship was first made public when she posted a picture of the two on her Instagram account. "We matched without even knowing it 😊" she wrote on the post from July of 2016.

Once in Los Angeles, the model posted more photos with the two of them, including trips to Paris and wine country in California.

"Always an adventure with this one," one post said. "Ran away to Paris," another read from their trip to France.

In June of 2019, she shared with her followers that the kid from Atlanta, Ga., who we know best for throwing touchdowns at Marist School, popped the question during a vacation in Portofino.

"We’ve been enjoying this amazing vacation so much I haven’t had the time to make this post but... The man of my dreams, my best friend and the love of my life asked me to marry him...And I said YES!!! to being his McBae forever 😉💍 Here’s to our life together!"

Earlier this week, McVay answered questions about his future in coaching. While he never said he’s planning an imminent exit from the game, his openness in talking about life after the sideline generates headlines whenever he is asked about it.

“I know I love football and I’m so invested in this thing, and I’m in the moment right now,” McVay said Friday. “But at some point, too, if you said, ‘What do you want to be able to do?’ I want to be able have a family, and I want to be able to spend time with them, and I also know how much time is taken away during these months of the year.”