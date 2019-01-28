The most important number on Super Bowl Sunday is the final score. Even if you don’t correctly predict the outcome of the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams game, you can still impress your friends with these numbers.

1,380,000,000 – Americans are expected to eat 1.38 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl weekend, according to the National Chicken Council. That's four wings for every person in America. And if you were somehow able to eat one wing per second, it would take you 44 years to eat them all.

6 – If the Patriots win, they will tie the Pittsburgh Steelers with a record six Super Bowl victories. If they lose, they’ll set a record with six Super Bowl losses.

35 - Even though it's the most-watched event every year, only 35 percent of people watching the Super Bowl are interested in the game, according to a Google survey by Offers.com. Twenty-one percent are interested in the commercials, 15 percent just want to hang out with friends, and 13 percent are into the halftime show (Maroon 5 will perform this year).

1,200,000 – Domino's drivers were expected to travel 1.2 million miles to deliver an estimated 13 million slices of pizza.

11 – The Patriots are making their record 11th Super Bowl appearance. The Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos are next on the list with eight. Four teams have never made it to the game: Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans

324 - The average cost to throw a Super Bowl party last year was $324, up $11 from the year before, according to Supermarket News.

7 – Officially, this is the seventh time two franchises will have a rematch in the Super Bowl. The Patriots beat the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. But technically, it’s the eighth because the Steelers and Cowboys met three times, meaning they had two rematches.

The others:

Miami Dolphins - Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers - Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills - Dallas Cowboys

New England Patriots - New York Giants

New England Patriots - Philadelphia Eagles

80 - Eighty percent of Americans will eat potato chips or tortilla chips on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Frito Lay's U.S. Snack Index.

$2,795 – The cheapest Super Bowl ticket on the NFL Ticket Exchange as of Jan. 24 was $2,795. The most ticket expensive was $30,000.

25 – The Patriots are the first franchise in 25 years to reach three straight Super Bowls. The last to do it were the Buffalo Bills when they made it four years in a row from 1991-1994. The only other franchise to pull off the feat were the Miami Dolphins more than 40 years ago.

$5,000,000 - CBS will charge advertisers more than $5 million for a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl. Advertisers were charged just $37,500 during the first Super Bowl.

50 - Even though this is the 53rd Super Bowl, it's only the 50th time the game will use the traditional Roman numerals in its title (LIII). The first two games were called the AFL–NFL World Championship Game. It was not called the Super Bowl until Super Bowl III. The Roman numerals were abandoned for the game's golden anniversary, Super Bowl 50.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Getty Images/iStockphoto