This metro Atlanta university is most excited for Superb Owl Sunday

KENNESAW, Ga. — Super Bowl Sunday is a day American gather together to celebrate football, extravagant halftime shows, can't-miss commercials, chicken wings and, also, the nation's favorite typo.

Hit those keys a little too fast when you search for "Super Bowl" and mistime your space bar, and you wind up with a very different result from the football game.

Now, what was once just general amusement at noticing the prevalence of the typo is now a full-fledged excuse to celebrate owls.

And who - or, perhaps, "hoo" - better in metro Atlanta to celebrate owls than Kennesaw State University?

The Owls certainly didn't miss a chance to capitalize on things Sunday, tweeting: "Finally, it's Superb Owl Sunday!"

Kennesaw State doesn't always get a lot of attention in a state dominated by UGA. But while Saturdays in the fall are focused on what happens between the hedges, this is a Sunday in winter, and Superb Owl Sunday unquestionably belongs to KSU.

And, hey, did you know? The Owls are actually pretty dang good at football. Kennesaw State went 10-1 last year at the FCS level in the regular season, won the Big South with a 7-0 conference record and reached the FCS playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years.

So if you're an owl, take the time to rear back and let out your loudest "Hooty Hoo!" on Sunday - it's your day.