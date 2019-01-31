BOSTON — One of Boston's most famous brewers is paying tribute to the city's favorite quarterback.

Sam Adams is releasing a beer in honor of Tom Brady ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl when the New England Patriots will play the Los Angeles Rams.

The Double IPA is called Too Old, Too Slow, Still Here. The 41-year-old Brady and teammates have been using similar sayings to motivate them during the playoffs this season.

The label features a goat holding a football, a reference to Brady's nickname as the GOAT - the Greatest of All Time.

The limited edition brew will be available only at the Sam Adams tap room Thursday afternoon.

Brady will play in his ninth super bowl Sunday. The Patriots have won five with him under center.