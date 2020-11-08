x
Vikings LB Cam Smith, former Granite Bay HS star, to miss season due to heart condition

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Vikings second-year linebacker Cameron Smith will miss the 2020 season because of a heart condition. 

It was discovered after the former Granite Bay High School star tested positive for COVID-19 upon reporting to training camp two weeks ago.

The Vikings made the procedural move of waiving Smith with a non-football injury designation. 

Upon clearing waivers, he’ll revert to their reserve list. 

Smith played mostly on special teams as a rookie. He was a fifth-round draft pick out of USC in 2019. 

Smith announced on Instagram that he needs open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve he was born with. 

Smith was born in Roseville and helped lead the Granite Bay Grizzlies to a CIF State Div. I Championship in 2012 over Long Beach Poly. 