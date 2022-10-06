Which new NFL wide receiver deals are most likely to fail? | Locked On NFL

We've seen crazy movement in the wide receiver market this offseason with mega trades and new deals. But which deals are destined to fail?

MIAMI — We’ve seen crazy movement around the league for top NFL wide receivers this offseason. The first big one was Packers All-Pro receiver Davante Adams getting traded to Las Vegas and picking up a new $28 million per year deal.

Then we had the big draft day shocker with the Titans trading AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for a first round pick and then signing the 24-year-old to a $25 million per year deal.

The Chiefs followed that up with a blockbuster trade sending star receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami, where he signed a new $30 million per year deal, making him the highest paid receiver in the NFL.

Then this week, Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp signed a new $110 million deal paying him $26.1 million per year.

These four receivers are all top 10 receivers if not top 3 receivers in the NFL, Adams and Kupp especially. But which of these deals is most likely going to end up costing the team more than they’re worth?

That was the subject of discussion on Thursday's Locked On NFL podcast. Hosts Tyler Rowland and Alex Clancy each gave their “most likely to fail” deal out of these receiver.

Rowland: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins, 4-year, $120 million

“I do not believe in Tua Tagovailoa, I never have, I’m not going to until I see him go out there and do it, win a playoff game and play well,” Rowland said. “I think the obvious one is Tyreek Hill, could be a bust in Miami, not because Tyreek Hill is not good, not because he doesn’t deserve the money. But, because I don't trust the quarterback, I don't trust the offensive line, I don’t trust the run game and I don’t know what I’m going to get from a first year head coach.”

Clancy: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles, 4-year, $100 million