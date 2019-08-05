SAN JOSE, Calif. — For the second time in these Stanley Cup Playoffs, the San Jose Sharks find themselves hosting a decisive Game 7 at SAP Center. After an overtime victory in Colorado on Monday, the Avalanche and the Sharks will meet for the 10th time this season on Wednesday with a spot in the Western Conference Finals on the line.

The Sharks had a chance to clinch their Western Conference second round series in Game 6 but The Avalanche won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime to tie the series at 3-3. The Sharks are 25-11-5 at home.

Sharks Injuries: Radim Simek: out (lower body), Joe Pavelski: day to day (upper body).

Avalanche Injuries: None listed.

Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks | Game 7 Viewing Details:

WHEN: Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Wednesday, May 8, 2019 WHERE: SAP Center - San Jose, California

SAP Center - San Jose, California TIP-OFF: 6 p.m. PST

p.m. PST WHERE TO WATCH: NBCSN

Want more Playoff coverage? Check out the NBA Playoffs playlist on the ABC10 YouTube channel. Join in the Sacramento Kings conversation with ABC10's Lina Washington and Sean Cunningham every Wednesday at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live and YouTube Live.