NHL could go with temporary realignment for next season

The NHL could go with a temporary realignment of its teams for next season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league also is contemplating a reduced schedule and temporary hubs.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says temporary realignment could help with ongoing travel restrictions for Canada and mandated quarantines for visiting certain states in the United States.

The NHL is targeting a Jan. 1 start for next season.