Tahoe outdoor NHL games could lead to more picturesque sites

South Lake Tahoe will host two games between Colorado and Las Vegas on Saturday and Boston and Philadelphia on Sunday.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Outdoor games have become the the marquee event of the NHL season ever since the league staged the first Winter Classic in Buffalo in 2008.

There have been games at iconic baseball stadiums like Wrigley Field and Fenway Park and others at college football cathedrals like Notre Dame Stadium or the Big House at Michigan.

None of the 30 previous outdoor games had quite a setup like this season when the league will stage two games this weekend on the 18th fairway of a golf course on the shores of Lake Tahoe, with the Sierra Nevada Mountains towering in the background.

