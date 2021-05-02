No finger foods? Experts weigh in on why COVID-19 and Super Bowl parties aren't worth the risk

A local event planner also shares her tips and tricks to make watching the game safe and fun.

Doctors do not want the Super Bowl to turn into a super spreader event. But there's proof that plenty of people plan to go to a party.

The nation's leading infectious disease expert says to "lay low" when it comes to parties and the pandemic.

"Watch the game and enjoy it but do it with your family or with people in your household," said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Despite the warnings, the National Retail Federation's new survey found 30-percent of people say they would attend a gathering at a bar or restaurant or someone's house.

In Minnesota, the Governor's mandate still limits indoor events to two households and up to 10 people. Longtime Vikings fan Bill Toninato said he's not hosting a party this year - for the very first time.

"It is disappointing because it was a fun time," said Toninato. "But we have to live with it. We've been staying safe for a year now, a couple more months will be fine for us."

A local event planner says you can make the experience fun without excessive cheering or sharing finger foods.

"It's as basic as putting on your favorite team's colors or mixing up one of those recipes that is a guilty pleasure you know and love," said Amy Zaroff. "Or you can just sit back and relax and enjoy the game because how many times in your lifetime have you just done that with no Super Bowl party pressure."

In Tampa, fans arriving for the big game get personal protective equipment kits and they will only fill a third of the stadium. There won't be a parade in Kansas City either after officials said fans celebrating the Dodgers win in October contributed to an outbreak in Los Angeles.

Since then COVID cases are trending down, but with virus mutations emerging, Dr. Fauci hopes people play it safe.

"Continue to double down on the public health measures to prevent spread from person to person," said Dr. Fauci.

The Minnesota Department of Health also wants people to know that the risk of transmission increases when you gather without your mask on, say if you're eating, drinking or cheering on your team.