No longer Dana White's dream, UFC's Fight Island is real

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The imagery evoked by Dana White’s crazy idea for holding mixed martial arts fights on a tropical island was undeniably intoxicating.

A few months later, the project that came to be known as Fight Island is real and ready for competition.

And while Fight Island is not exactly the idyllic scene evoked by its name, the octagon inside an air-conditioned arena on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island also sits inside a bubble that seems highly unlikely to burst.

Fight Island will host four UFC events in 14 days, starting with three championship fights at UFC 251 this weekend.