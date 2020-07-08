x
Olson homers, Fiers gets 1st win as A's sweep Rangers

The Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 6-4 finishing a sweep.
OAKLAND, Calif. — Matt Olson homered to back Mike Fiers' first win of the season and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 6-4 on for their sixth straight victory and a series sweep. 

Khris Davis added a two-run single, Mark Canha had an RBI single and Stephen Piscotty a sacrifice fly as the balanced, first-place A's kept rolling at the right time with the rival Houston Astros coming to town next. 

Anderson Tejeda hit a two-run homer in his major league debut, chasing Fiers in the seventh inning and pulling the Rangers within 5-4. Oakland's Sean Murphy countered with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning.