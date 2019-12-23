OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders kept their playoff hopes alive with a 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers with Derek Carr throwing for 291 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders had slim postseason chances coming into the day but losses by Pittsburgh and Tennessee have given them renewed hope.

They need a win over Denver next week and some help for only their second postseason trip since 2003.

Carr also ran for a score as Oakland took control of the game with touchdowns late in the second quarter and midway through the third.

