OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders kept their playoff hopes alive with a 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers with Derek Carr throwing for 291 yards and a touchdown.
The Raiders had slim postseason chances coming into the day but losses by Pittsburgh and Tennessee have given them renewed hope.
They need a win over Denver next week and some help for only their second postseason trip since 2003.
Carr also ran for a score as Oakland took control of the game with touchdowns late in the second quarter and midway through the third.
READ ALSO:
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,
DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter
WATCH ALSO: