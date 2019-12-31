ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders head into an offseason of uncertainty before next summer's planned move to Las Vegas.

The biggest question surrounds quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr says he's looking forward to the move and called it a breath of "fresh air."

But, there's no guarantee he'll be part of the Raiders future after failing to make the playoffs for the fifth time in his six seasons in the NFL.

