NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The ODU Men's Basketball team landed in Miami on Wednesday afternoon after being stuck at a U.S. Virgin Islands airport for more than 18 hours.

The team tweeted around 9:20 a.m. that it was finally boarding a plane.

Some would call this a miracle.



Others would call this boarding. pic.twitter.com/hrLFRwCPpA — ODU Men's Basketball (@ODUMBB) November 21, 2018

The team had been tweeting its travel dilemma for the past 18 hours and shared photos of players sleeping on airport floors and chairs.

Well...



Our @AmericanAir flight back home has now been delayed over 18 hours (and counting)...



Still stuck in this airport. No hotel rooms left on the island. — ODU Men's Basketball (@ODUMBB) November 21, 2018

So, while it may be a #GOODMORNING for many of you in #MonarchNation, I've had much better days than this and so have the players and staff from @ODUMBB. We just want to go home. @AmericanAir #StuckAtSTT — Doug Ripley (@DougRipleyODU) November 21, 2018

PHOTOS: ODU men's basketball team stuck at U.S. Virgin Islands airport It's holiday travel nightmare for the ODU Men's Basketball team who are stuck at a U.S. Virgin Islands airport Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 ODU men's basketball team finally boarded a plane to Miami after being stuck at a U.S. Virgin Islands airport for more than 18 hours. It's holiday travel nightmare for the ODU Men's Basketball team who are stuck at a U.S. Virgin Islands airport Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 It's holiday travel nightmare for the ODU Men's Basketball team who are stuck at a U.S. Virgin Islands airport Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 It's holiday travel nightmare for the ODU Men's Basketball team who are stuck at a U.S. Virgin Islands airport Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018

That's not a bed.



That's a floor.



That's our redshirt senior captain.



We are still stuck in the airport and @AmericanAir has done...absolutely nothing. pic.twitter.com/YAQYoMPhqz — ODU Men's Basketball (@ODUMBB) November 21, 2018

A representative from American Airlines stated:

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused; the delay was the result of a mechanical issue. Our customer relations team will be proactively reaching out to the customers who were impacted by this delay to apologize and offer compensation.”

© 2018 WVEC