All the medals the US won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Team USA edges China to capture the most gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics with 39
The United States racked up 113 total medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the most of any other nation. The U.S also won the most gold medals, 39, edging out China by one. Japan is third with 27.
The Tokyo Olympics closed Sunday. The closing ceremony will air in the U.S. in primetime Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.
Warning: Potential spoilers ahead
Allyson Felix, 35, became the most decorated United States track athlete Saturday, winning her 11th gold medal as part of the women's 4x400-meter relay winning effort.
The United States' beach volleyball "A-Team" of April Ross and Alix Klineman won gold over Australia in the final match Friday. With the win, Ross completed her set of Olympic beach volleyball medals: silver in London, bronze in Rio de Janeiro, and a gold she won with Alix Klineman at the Tokyo Games.
American gymnast Jade Carey, 21, won the gold medal on floor exercise. She bounced back from a frightening stumble during the vault final last Sunday to claim the top spot on the floor with a score of 14.366.
American record-holder Valarie Allman got to work early this past Monday in the women's discus final. Her first attempt won her Olympic gold at 68.98 meters.
Last Sunday morning, Team USA had its best weightlifting result at the Olympics in over two decades. Kate Nye took silver for the United States' best result in the sport since 2000.
The U.S. Swimming team has contributed the bulk of those medals, making up 30 of the 113. The first gold medal for the U.S. was won by Chase Kalisz, who shined in the men's 400-meter individual medley. Fellow American Jay Litherland took silver in the race. Lydia Jacoby won gold in the women's 100-meter backstroke, and Caeleb Dressel led the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team to gold. Dressel has gone on to win three more gold medals, breaking his own world record in the 100-meter butterfly in the process.
Dressel broke an Olympic record in the 50-meter freestyle on Saturday night. The U.S. closed out swimming strong Saturday night, breaking a world record in the men's 4x100-meter medley relay with the team of Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, and Zach Apple.
Among the gold medals are some historic firsts for the Americans.
On Tuesday, July 27, American surfer Carissa Moore and Italo Ferreira of Brazil became the first Olympic surfing champions in the sport’s Olympic debut. Moore, a 28-year-old from Hawaii, delivered a standout performance and took gold in the women’s competition, while Ferreira won in the men’s.
Anastasija Zolotic won the U.S. its first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina, 25-17, to claim the featherweight division title.
Swimming superstar Katie Ledecky swam for gold in the first-ever women's 1,500-meter freestyle on Tuesday night. American teammate Erica Sullivan got the silver and the bronze went to Germany's Sarah Kohler. Ledecky capped off her 2020 Olympics with a gold in the 800m freestyle—marking her third straight Olympics win in the event.
When Tamyra Mensah-Stock defeated Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the women’s 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling final on Tuesday, she became the first American Black woman to win Olympic gold in wrestling and the second American woman overall.
American Bobby Finke had an incredible come-from-behind win in the first-ever men's 800-meter freestyle Wednesday night, going from fifth to first in the last 50 meters of the race to win gold. He had yet another amazing finish Saturday night when he won gold in the men's 1500-meter freestyle.
Suni Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic gymnastics all-around title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
GOLD: 39
Swimming
- Men's 50-meter freestyle: Caeleb Dressel
- Men's 100-meter freestyle: Caeleb Dressel
- Men's 800-meter freestyle: Bobby Finke
- Women's 800-meter freestyle: Katie Ledecky
- Men's 1500-meter freestyle: Bobby Finke
- Women's 1500-meter freestyle: Katie Ledecky
- Women’s 100-meter breaststroke: Lydia Jacoby
- Men's 100-meter butterfly: Caeleb Dressel
- Men’s 400-meter individual medley: Chase Kalisz
- Men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay: Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Becker, and Zach Apple
- Men's 4x100-meter medley relay: Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, and Zach Apple
Track and Field
- Women's Discus: Valerie Allman
- Women's 800-meter: Athing Mu
- Women's 400-meter hurdles: Sydney McLaughlin
- Women's pole vault: Katie Nageotte
- Men's shot put: Ryan Crouser
- Men's 4x400-meter relay: Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon, and Rai Benjamin
- Women's 4x400-meter relay: Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, and Athing Mu
Wrestling
- Women's freestyle 68kg: Tamyra Mensah-Stock
- Men's freestyle 86kg/189lbs: David Taylor
- Men's freestyle 125kg/275lbs: Gable Steveson
Shooting
- Women’s skeet: Amber English
- Men’s 10-meter air rifle: William Shaner
- Men’s skeet: Vincent Hancock
Gymnastics
- Women's All-Around: Sunisa Lee
- Women's floor exercise: Jade Carey
Cycling
- Track - Women's Omnium: Jennifer Valente
Basketball
Golf
- Women's tournament: Nelly Korda
- Men's tournament: Xander Schauffele
Fencing
- Women’s foil: Lee Kiefer
Basketball 3x3
- Women's 3-on-3: Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson, and Jackie Young
Beach Volleyball
- Women's tournament: Alix Klineman and April Ross
Canoe/Kayak
- Women's C-1200-meter sprint: Nevin Harrison
Surfing
- Women’s: Carissa Moore
Taekwondo
- Women’s 57kg: Anastasija Zolotic
Volleyball
Water Polo
- Women's Tournament
SILVER: 41
Swimming
- Women’s 400-meter individual medley: Emma Weyant
- Women's 1500-meter freestyle: Erica Sullivan
- Women’s 400-meter freestyle: Katie Ledecky
- Men’s 400-meter individual medley: Jay Litherland
- Women's 200-meter individual medley: Alex Walsh
- Women's 200-meter butterfly: Regan Smith
- Women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay: Allison Schmitt, Paige Madden, Kathryn McLaughlin, and Katie Ledecky
- Women's 200-meter breaststroke: Lilly King
- Men's 200-meter backstroke: Ryan Murphy
- Women's 4x100-meter medley relay: Regan Smith, Lydia Jacoby, Torri Huske, and Abbey Weitzeil
Track & Field
- Women's shot put: Raven Saunders
- Men's 100-meter: Fred Kerley
- Men's 400-meter hurdles: Rai Benjamin
- Men's Pole Vault: Christopher Nilsen
- Women's 100-meter hurdles: Keni Harrison
- Women's long jump: Brittney Reese
- Women's 400-meter hurdles: Dalilah Muhammad
- Men's 200-meter: Kenny Bednarek
- Women's 300-meter steeplechase: Courtney Frerichs
- Men's 110-meter hurdles: Grant Holloway
- Men's shot put: Joe Kovacs
- Women's 4x100m relay: Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, Jenna Prandini, Gabrielle Thomas
Wrestling
- Women's freestyle 76kg/167lbs: Adeline Gray
- Men's freestyle 97kg/213 lbs: Kyle Snyder
Shooting
- 10-meter air rifle mixed team: Mary Carolynn Tucker and Lucas Kozeniesky
- Trap women: Kayle Browning
Gymnastics
- Women’s team all-around: Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee, and Jordan Chiles
- Women's vault: Mykayla Skinner
Boxing
- Men's feather (125lbs): Duke Ragan
- Men's light (138 lbs.): Keyshawn Davis
- Men's super heavy (+200 lbs.): Richard Torrez
Cycling
- BMX freestyle: Hannah Roberts
Diving
- Women’s synchronized 10-meter platform: Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell
- Men's synchronized 3-meter springboard: Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon
Equestrian
- Dressage team grand prix: Adrienne Lyle, Steffen Peters, and Sabine Schut-Kery
- Team Jumping: Jessica Springsteen, Laura Kraut, and McClain Ward
Triathlon
- Mixed relay: Katie Zaferes, Kevin McDowell, Taylor Knibb, and Morgan Pearson
Weightlifting
- Women's 76kg: Kate Nye
Baseball
- Team USA
Softball
- Team USA
Sport Climbing
- Men's combined: Nathaniel Coleman
BRONZE: 33
Skateboarding
- Men’s street: Jagger Eaton
- Men's park: Cory Juneau
Gymnastics
- Women's uneven bars: Sunisa Lee
- Women's balance beam: Simone Biles
Swimming
- Men’s 100-meter backstroke: Ryan Murphy
- Men’s 400-meter freestyle: Kieran Smith
- Women’s 100-meter backstroke: Regan Smith
- Women’s 100-meter breaststroke: Lilly King
- Women’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay: Erika Brown, Abbey Weitzeil, Natalie Hinds, and Simone Manuel
- Women’s 4x100-meter individual medley: Hali Flickinger
- Women's 200-meter butterfly: Hali Flickinger
- Women's 200-meter individual medley: Kate Douglass
- Women's 200-meter breaststroke: Anne Lazor
Diving
- Women's springboard: Krysta Palmer
Triathlon
- Women’s individual: Katie Zaferes
Track & Field
- 4x400-meter mixed relay: Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney, Vernon Norwood
- Women's 200-meter: Gabrielle Thomas
- Women's 800-meter: Raevyn Rogers
- Men's 200-meter: Noah Lyles
- Women's 400-meter: Allyson Felix
- Men's 5,000-meter: Paul Chelimo
- Women's marathon: Molly Seidel
Cycling Track
Shooting
- U.S. Trap mixed team: Madelynn Ann Bernau and Brian Burrows
Fencing
Weightlifting
- Women's +87kg/+191lbs: Sarah Robles
Boxing
- Women's welter (152lbs): Oshae Jones
Wrestling
- Women's freestyle 57kg/125lbs: Helen Maroulis
- Men's freestyle 57kg/125lbs: Thomas Gilman
- Men's freestyle 74kg/163lbs: Kyle Dake
- Women's freestyle 50kg/110lbs: Sarah Hildebrandt
Soccer
Karate
- Men's Kata: Ariel Torres Gutierrez