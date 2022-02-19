Looking at the best moments from Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim at the Winter Olympics

Phoenix-native Brandon Frazier and partner Alexa Knierim finished sixth at the Winter Olympics but there's still much the pair has to be proud of.

BEIJING, China — Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim ended their run at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on an uplifting note.

The two finished the pairs' figure skating event in sixth place, however, they both received season-best scores of 138.45 in the short program and 212.68 in total.

Despite not placing in the top three in the pairs' event, Frazier and Knierim will still receive medals for their performance in the team figure skating event where the U.S. placed second. Team USA will receive their medals, whether silver or gold, in the mail after the Court of Arbitration for Sport denied the country's last-minute appeal to be awarded the medals before the Olympics end.

Aside from the controversy surrounding the figure skating community at the Winter Olympics, Frazier and Knierim had some remarkable moments during the games that are worth mentioning.

The pairs' free short program

Frazier, who's from Phoenix, and Knierim were ranked second after their performance in the pairs' short program that consisted of a triple twist lift and a backward outside death spiral. They scored a season-best of 138.45.

The team pairs' short program

It seems the short programs are where Frazier and Knierim perform the best. The two had a personal-best short program with a score of 75, which helped push Team USA to a silver medal win.

Supportive partners

Although the pair had a great performance in the short program during the team event, Knierim made a couple of mistakes during the free program, prompting the two to place last.

After the event ended, Knierim could be seen mouthing the words "I'm sorry." Frazier, being the supportive partner he is, reassured Knierim during an interview on the "Today Show" afterwards.

Olympics