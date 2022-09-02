Winter Olympian Brandon Frazier is not related to actor Brendan Fraser

PHOENIX — There seems to be a bit of confusion on social media about the difference between a figure skater in Beijing and an American-Canadian actor.
In the midst of the Winter Olympics going on, people on Twitter have been questioning if pairs figure skater Brandon Frazier is the same person as Brendan Fraser, an actor who starred in several popular movies in the late '90s and early 2000s.
The answer is no, Frazier, who is now an Olympic medalist has no relation to Fraser, who starred in "The Mummy" trilogy and "George of the Jungle".
It's also worth noting that Frazier, who was born in Phoenix, is 29 while Fraser is 53. Despite the obvious difference in appearance, people still took to social media to express their surprise at the two not being the same person.
Some fans even compared Frazier to John Krasinski, who played Jim in the show "The Office".
RELATED: Explainer: How did Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim place last in team pairs' skating but still have silver medals?
Frazier will compete again in the individual pairs event on Friday, Feb. 18, with partner Alexa Knierim.
Olympics
The Winter Olympics are here! Watch some of our YouTube content featuring athletes and stories with unique Arizona connections. Subscribe for updates.