Olympics

Injured Brianna Decker pledges to stay with team, help 'any imaginable way'

The three-time Olympic hockey player broke her ankle against Finland Thursday.
Credit: AP
United States' Brianna Decker (14) lies on the ice after colliding with Finland's Ronja Savolainen (88) during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

BEIJING, China — Olympic hockey player Brianna Decker thanked her supporters Saturday and pledged to help her team away from the ice, after suffering an injury that will keep her sidelined for the rest of the Games.

In a series of tweets Saturday, the three-time Olympian said the outreach she's seen since breaking her ankle Thursday "has been more than incredible."

Decker said that "being surrounded by my sisters is exactly where I want and need to be."

"I am excited to remain here with the team and help any imaginable way to help to accomplish the original goal what we have set out to achieve!" she tweeted. "Hand me a clipboard, it's time to get back to work with my girls. Let's go USA!" she added.

Decker also thanked the staff who are taking care of her, saying she is in good hands.

The top-line center was hurt while being tripped from behind in a 5-2 win against Finland on Thursday. Tests showed no structural damage to her knee, which bent awkwardly as she went down.

Abby Roque took her spot on a line featuring wings Alex Carpenter and Amanda Kessel. The Americans are considering flying in one of their final roster cuts.

Team USA played the ROC on Saturday. Their next game will be against Switzerland on Sunday.
