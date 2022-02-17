Florida native Brittany Bowe takes home bronze in 1,000-meter speedskate

“For all the Ocala kids to bring home some hardware is really special,” Bowe said.

BEIJING, China — Florida native Brittany Bowe is continuing to make Team USA and the Sunshine State proud with her performance at this year's Olympic Games.

After serving as a flag bearer for the team, the speed skater took the first individual medal of her career with a bronze in the women’s 1,000-meter event.

Japan's Miho Takagi claimed gold while silver went to Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands.

“We have a lot to celebrate,” Bowe said.

Prior to this third-place showing, Bowe's only medal over three Olympics had been a bronze in the team pursuit at the PyeongChang Games.

The 2018 Games were especially excruciating for the 33-year-old former inline champion from Ocala. Bowe had one fourth-place showing and two fifths in her three individual events, missing out on three potential medals by a total of 0.85 seconds.

This time, the clock worked in her favor.

Bowe's medal was the third at the Beijing Games for a much-improved American team — with all three ex-inline skaters from Ocala contributing to the haul. Erin Jackson won the women's 500 meters, and Joey Mantia led a bronze-medal effort in the men's team pursuit.

“For all the Ocala kids to bring home some hardware is really special,” Bowe said.

The U.S. team won only one medal — total — at the last two Winter Olympics.

“So far, three medals,” Bowe said. “I would count that as a huge win for us.”

Bowe was widely lauded before the games even began for giving up her spot in the 500-meter race, an event she won at the U.S. trials, to ensure that Jackson would be able to skate in Beijing.

After the Americans wound up with a third spot in the race, both Bowe and Jackson got to compete. Jackson made history when she took home the gold in that event, becoming the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics.

A few hours before the 1,000-meter race, Jackson — who has already traveled back to the U.S. after her only Olympic event — tweeted words of encouragement to Bowe.

You are a mentor. A friend. A teammate. A sister. Thank you for playing a huge part in my journey to gold, @brittanybowe 🥇

I know you and @GoetzKimi are going to turn the ice to fire today🔥 Good Luck!#WinterOlympics #speedskating #doyourthing pic.twitter.com/8I2xJyiKjo — Erin Jackson (@ErinJackson480) February 17, 2022

“You are a mentor. A friend. A teammate. A sister," Jackson wrote. “Thank you for playing a huge part in my journey to gold.”